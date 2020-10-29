Coronavirus update San Antonio, Oct. 29: Officials report 201 new COVID-19 cases, no new virus-related deaths

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s Note: Watch the entire briefing in the video player above. Newsletter recipients can click here to access the video.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Commissioner Kevin Wolff updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in their daily briefing Thursday night.

Nirenberg reported 65,423 total COVID-19 cases and 1,250 total deaths in Bexar County, as of Thursday, an increase of 201 new cases. No new deaths were reported today.

The 7-day moving average of cases is 201.

City officials also reported that 223 patients are hospitalized, 80 are in the intensive care unit and 38 are on ventilators. There are 12% of staffed beds available and 70% of ventilators available.

Nirenberg reported there were 38 new hospital admissions within the last 24 hours. He said more testing sites are opening as the number of cases increases.

The mayor said he would not be approving any gatherings of 10 people or more, in accordance with the governor’s orders, while case numbers continue steadily increasing.