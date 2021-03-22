Coronavirus update San Antonio, March 22: Leaders report 166 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in the daily briefing Monday night.

Nirenberg reported 202,716 total COVID-19 cases and 3,071 total deaths in Bexar County, an increase of 166 new cases as of Monday. No new deaths were reported today.

The 7-day rolling average is 176.

City officials also reported that 188 patients are hospitalized, 81 are in the intensive care unit and 46 are on ventilators. There are 16% of staffed beds available and 70% of ventilators available.

Nirenberg said 416,797 people have received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose, and 232,004 are fully vaccinated in Bexar County.

The positivity rate is now 2.3%, the lowest percentage since officials began tracking the virus a year ago. The COVID-19 risk level is “low.”

COVID-19 Risk Level: Week of 3/22/2021 (COSA/Bexar County)