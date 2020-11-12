Mayor Ron Nirenberg joins KSAT Q&A from quarantine after coronavirus exposure

SAN ANTONIO – After learning he was exposed to someone who had contracted COVID-19, Mayor Ron Nirenberg has been self-quarantining. He said his results came back negative for the virus but he is finishing out the 14-day quarantine in case he is pre-symptomatic.

Nirenberg joined KSAT Q&A Wednesday from home to talk about his experience and to give an update on the pandemic in San Antonio. Watch the full segment in the video player above.

