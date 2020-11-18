Get your entire Thanksgiving meal free from Walmart, Ibotta

Thanksgiving is going to look different this year as Texas officials are encouraging families to cancel gatherings but that doesn’t mean you have to have a sullen holiday - especially when you can get your entire Thanksgiving feast for free.

Walmart is partnering with Ibotta to bring a little holiday cheer with a free Thanksgiving dinner.

The offer includes a Butterball turkey, gravy pouch, stuffing mix, Idahoan mashed potatoes, Campbell’s cream of mushroom soup, Great Value cranberry sauce, Great Value green beans, French’s crispy fried onions and a 2-liter bottle of Coke.

How to redeem the offer:

Download the Ibotta app Add all nine offers from Walmart to your list Shop at Walmart in-store with the Ibotta app or link your Walmart Pickup & Delivery account to shop online with the browser extension

You have to pay for the items upfront and Ibotta will give you 100% cashback up to $20.27. You don’t have to purchase all nine items to redeem the offer, according to Ibotta.

Need a bigger turkey?

No problem, the $9.98 will still go towards the cost of the turkey if you purchase a bigger bird. Always check the offer details and scan the barcode in-store to make sure the item qualifies.

The free dinner offer is intended to feed a family of five, according to Ibotta. The offer ends once the redemption threshold has been met and will be available no later than Nov. 25 at 11:59 p.m.

Related: Don’t feel like cooking? Here’s where to order a Thanksgiving meal in San Antonio