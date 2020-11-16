Don’t feel like cooking? Here’s where to order a Thanksgiving meal in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – The coronavirus pandemic has put a damper on many things this year, including holiday planning.
With large gatherings prohibited and the number of COVID-19 cases on the rise, there has been an increase in the number of people searching for a way to have holiday meals catered or delivered.
Many people simply don’t want to make an entire Thanksgiving meal for a smaller group and restaurants around the San Antonio-area are offering ways to help.
Here is a list of restaurants and stores KSAT found that are offering Thanksgiving meals for people who don’t feel like cooking:
- Acadiana Cafe - Order a Cajun deep-fried turkey or a full holiday meal.
- Bill Miller BBQ - Holiday ordering is available in small or large quantities. Five different flavors of fresh-baked pies are also available.
- Blanco BBQ - Orders for Thanksgiving meals must be placed by Nov. 21. Guests can order a-la-carte or the Holiday Feast Special which serves 15 people.
- Cracker Barrel - Heat N' Serve Thanksgiving Feasts are available for pickup on Nov. 21 - 29. The restaurant has different options depending on the number of guests and will also be open on Thanksgiving Day.
- Denny’s - Turkey and dressing dinners are available as individual meals for $10.49 per person and include carved turkey breast, savory stuffing, turkey gravy, cranberry sauce, two sides and dinner bread.
- H-E-B - The Texas grocer has several options for full Thanksgiving meals that can be ordered for curbside pickup or delivery.
- Honey Baked Ham Co. - If you’re not a fan of turkey you can always order a honey baked ham. The company also has side dishes like green bean casserole and sweet potato soufflé.
- Luby’s - Holiday packages are fully customizable and are currently available to order. Pick up for holiday packages is Nov. 23-25 and will not be available on Thanksgiving Day.
- Lucy Cooper’s Texas Ice House - Orders must be placed by Nov. 23. The family meal feeds 8-10 and includes multiple sides in addition to turkey or ham.
- Maggianos Little Italy - Orders must be placed by Nov. 20 and will be available for pick up on Nov. 25. Guests can also get carryout meals Nov. 24-26 and will be able to dine-in on Thanksgiving Day.
- Max and Louie’s - The cutoff time to order Thanksgiving dinner is 6 p.m. on Nov. 19. There are traditional offerings like turkey and stuffing and starts like butternut squash soup and spinach and roasted pear salad.
- Omaha Steaks - Order online and have Thanksgiving dinner delivered right to your doorstep. There will be some cooking involved but there are many different options to choose from.
- Pedrotti’s Ranch - The Thanksgiving menu at Pedrotti’s offers family meals or a la carte options. All orders must be placed 24 hours in advance.
- Perry’s Steakhouse - The restaurant is offering dine-in and take out menu options for Thanksgiving dinner.
- Rudy’s Bar-B-Q - Meals are available for curbside pick up only at certain locations due to COVID 19. Ham and turkey are both available.
- Saltgrass Steak House - Thanksgiving packages are available for families of four and have to be ordered by Nov. 24. Heating will be required.
- Smokey Mo’s - Full Thanksgiving dinners are available for purchase as well as smoked turkey.
- Trader Joe’s - It’s not as convenient as a call-ahead and pickup option but Trader Joe’s has everything you need to preheat your Thanksgiving meal from stuffing to turkey to scallopini potatoes.
- Two Bros BBQ Market - Orders must be placed by Nov. 22 and will be available for pickup on Nov. 25.
- Whole Foods - Thanksgiving orders are now open and must be placed 48 hours before your intended pickup time.
- Williams Sonoma - Full Thanksgiving meals are available to order, including veggie-only options.
This list is not all-inclusive and many other restaurants or stores may be offering fully-prepared Thanksgiving meals.
It’s best to place your order as soon as possible as many locations are limiting the number of orders and need time to prepare. Some locations are not open Thanksgiving Day and are only offering meal pickup and delivery on Nov. 25.
Know of somewhere that’s catering Thanksgiving this year? Shout it out in the comments.