For first time in 132-year history, you can drive through Dallas Zoo

DALLAS – Have you ever wanted to drive underneath more than 1 million holiday lights while cruising through a zoo? You’ll get the chance this year at Dallas Zoo, the oldest and largest zoo in Texas.

It’s not exactly a short drive for San Antonians but for the first time in the Dallas Zoo’s 132-year history, guests can drive through a newly constructed pathway and check out silk-covered animal lanterns and an ice palace while looking at the animals, according to the zoo’s website.

Earlier this year, the San Antonio Zoo also hosted a drive-thru zoo experience for guests. Dates were added to the “once-in-a-lifetime” event after tickets sold out within two hours. A spokesperson for the San Antonio Zoo said there are currently no plans to bring back the drive-thru experience for the holidays.

The Dallas drive-thru zoo experience is open on 36 select nights starting Friday, Nov. 3, and ending Jan. 3. Click here to see an online calendar of dates when the Dallas Zoo lights will be lit up.

Entrance fees are $65 per car for non-members and tickets can purchase online here.

On drive-thru dates, the zoo will close at 4 p.m. and the drive-thru experience will open at 6:30 p.m. - just in time for it to get dark so the lights will shine bright.

“While times may vary, the estimated time to drive through the Dallas Zoo Lights experience is 25-30 minutes,” zoo officials said on the website, and “there may be a wait to enter the experience during peak hours and on popular nights.”