Once-in-a-lifetime opportunity lets you drive through San Antonio Zoo

SAN ANTONIO – Update: More dates have been added for the drive-thru experience.

Get ready to head back to the zoo in a whole new way.

This weekend, the San Antonio Zoo is offering its “once-in-a-lifetime drive-thru zoo experience,” according to a news release.

Guests can drive through the San Antonio Zoo from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on May 1-3 and get a chance to see the zoo from the comfort, safety and security of their own vehicle.

Admission will be charged per vehicle and is $32 for annual pass holders and $40 for non-pass holders, with all proceeds going to the zoo.

“Proceeds from this event will help fund the care of our animals through this closure,” said San Antonio Zoo president and CEO Tim Morrow. "This new, creative way to see the zoo will be a gradual step towards our plan to reopen to foot traffic when we are given the ‘green light’ and the time is right.”

Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets online prior to arrival. Annual pass holders can purchase discounted tickets upon arrival at the zoo, according to the release. Ticketing will be offered curbside in an effort to support social distancing guidelines.

There will be a guided, educational audio tour and food and beverage options that will also be offered curbside.

This is the first time guests have been able to “tour the zoo on four wheels since there were carts led by donkeys then later trams,” according to the release.

Vehicle sizes will be limited to 198” long x 78” wide x 76” high, or about the size of a Chevy Tahoe.

San Antonio Zoo “has lost virtually all ability to generate income” since closing on March 14 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Unlike most zoos in the country, San Antonio Zoo is 100% dependent on ticket sales, guest visitation, donations, and grants creating the need for the zoo to start an emergency fund donation campaign and unique opportunities like Drive-Thru Zoo,” the release states.