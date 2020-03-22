San Antonio Zoo asks for donations, starts emergency fund

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo is asking for donations from the community after temporarily closing in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

The zoo is a 501(c)3 nonprofit, which means it relies 100% on ticket sales, donations, annual pass members and community partners for funding.

“Our animals are healthy and doing well. And we will continue to provide them with daily, dedicated and professional care,” said San Antonio Zoo President and CEO Tim Morrow.

Donations to the San Antonio Zoo Emergency Fund will help keep the zoo’s operations “running smoothly” during the closure and help support the care of the animals.

“While we are closed to help stop the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19), our amazing animal care staff are hard at work ensuring our animals get the care they need while the zoo is closed,” the San Antonio Zoo website states.

The zoo will be closed to the public until further notice during the coronavirus epidemic.

