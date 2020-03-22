San Antonio Zoo asks for donations, starts emergency fund
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo is asking for donations from the community after temporarily closing in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
The zoo is a 501(c)3 nonprofit, which means it relies 100% on ticket sales, donations, annual pass members and community partners for funding.
“Our animals are healthy and doing well. And we will continue to provide them with daily, dedicated and professional care,” said San Antonio Zoo President and CEO Tim Morrow.
San Antonio Zoo forced to furlough majority of staff members due to closure
Donations to the San Antonio Zoo Emergency Fund will help keep the zoo’s operations “running smoothly” during the closure and help support the care of the animals.
“While we are closed to help stop the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19), our amazing animal care staff are hard at work ensuring our animals get the care they need while the zoo is closed,” the San Antonio Zoo website states.
The zoo will be closed to the public until further notice during the coronavirus epidemic.
Stay PAWSITIVE with YOUR San Antonio Zoo! Please consider making a donation to the zoo's Emergency Fund. Anything helps.Posted by San Antonio Zoo on Saturday, March 21, 2020
KANGAROO CAM: Live look inside the tree kangaroo habitat at San Antonio Zoo
COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.
