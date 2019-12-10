KANGAROO CAM: Take a live look inside the tree kangaroo habitat at San Antonio Zoo

SAN ANTONIO – There might a new addition at the San Antonio Zoo coming soon - at least that’s the hope.

The zoos’ Matschie’s tree kangaroos, Omeo and Libby, are actively participating in the Species Survival Plan, according to an official with the San Antonio Zoo.

That means viewers could see some mating activity on the Kangaroo Cam.

“Occasionally, the tree kangaroos may get into a tussle, but this is common when Libby is cycling,” San Antonio Zoo’s Director Of Public Relations Jennifer Pue said.

While tree kangaroos are typically solitary, the habitat at San Antonio Zoo is unique as Omeo and Libby are housed together.

Omeo is 16-years-old and darker in coloring than Libby, who is 14-years-old.

Tree kangaroos are difficult to study in the wild but it is assumed their life span ranges from 15-20 years, however, the animals are known to live past 20 in captivity, according to Zoo.org.

The colorful backdrop of the Matschie’s tree kangaroos habitat was hand-painted by an animal care specialist who works at the zoo, Pue said.