Help name the rare corpse flower at the San Antonio Zoo

The Center for Conservation & Research leads and participates in conservation projects across the globe and throughout the United States, with particular emphasis on Texas.

SAN ANTONIO – The rare corpse flower at San Antonio Zoo needs a name and zoo officials are hoping you can help come up with one that doesn’t stink.

An endangered corpse flower is set to bloom at the San Antonio Zoo for the first time sometime in the next week.

Before it blooms, zoo officials want to give it a moniker.

Think you’ve got a good one? Submit your idea on the zoo’s Facebook page.

Suggest your name idea in the comments of the zoo’s Facebook post and the zoo will announce the winner on Wednesday.

Zoo officials said the flower has been growing quickly, increasing from 41.5 inches on Friday to 47 inches on Sunday.

After the corpse flower blooms, the blossom lasts anywhere from one to four days, zoo officials said.

According to zoo officials, the scent of a corpse flower bloom is very powerful and “reminiscent of a decaying corpse” — hence the name.

The plants are native to the rainforests of Sumatra in Indonesia and can take more than ten years to bloom for the first time.

The flower was gifted to the zoo earlier this year from The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens in California.

Visitors will be able to see the corpse flower near the “Back From The Brink” Whooping Crane habitat. Viewing of the corpse flower is free for members and included with standard admission to San Antonio Zoo.

