San Antonio Zoo is getting 4D theater this summer

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo is getting a 4D theater this summer.

Audiences will be able to enjoy movies with thrill-enhancing special effects like water mist and tremors beneath their feet.

Additional special effects include bubbles, snow, scent, FX lighting, seat vibrations and wind.

“We are incredibly excited to announce the anticipated arrival of this thrilling new attraction,” said San Antonio Zoo president and CEO Tim Morrow.

The 4D theater will feature family-friendly entertainment and exclusive blockbuster movies from “Planet Earth II” to “Aquaman.”

Embark on an immersive expedition at San Antonio Zoo this summer with a brand new attraction, the 4D Theater. (San Antonio Zoo)

“Our 4D Theater integrates the highest quality 3D high-definition projection with in-seat and in-theater effects to create a fully immersive experience that teaches about wildlife! Whether you are looking for a thrill or an escape from the heat, May the 4D Theater be with you on your next San Antonio Zoo adventure,” Morrow said.

An exact date has not yet been announced for the 4D theater but zoo officials expect the attraction to open this summer.

Admission to the 4D Theater will be included in a Fun Day Ticket or can be purchased separately.

The theater will be themed around Project Selva — an ongoing initiative of the San Antonio Zoo that works with indigenous communities in the upper Amazon Basin of Peru.

Project Selva aims to provide a continuous revenue stream that does not involve timber harvest or oil extraction for the indigenous community of the region, according to the Project Selva website.

“Project Selva began when San Antonio Zoo opened an office in Iquitos, Peru where arts and crafts could be purchased directly from indigenous makers and then be sold in zoo gift shops,” the project website states.

To celebrate the announcement of the new theater, San Antonio Zoo is offering 20% off all annual memberships from May 4-8 with discount code MAY4D.

