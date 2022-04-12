San Antonio Zoo named #2 zoo in U.S. for conservation, animal welfare and education

The San Antonio Zoo was named the #2 zoo in the country by Blooloop.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo has been named the second-best zoo in the country when it comes to conservation, animal welfare and education, according to an online industry publication.

Blooloop, touted as the world’s most-read news source for professionals within the tourist attraction industry, ranked the zoo at No. 2 behind the Smithsonian’s National Zoo in Washington D.C.

On the overall list of 17 which also includes aquariums, San Antonio Zoo came in at No. 4.

Blooloop only considered facilities that are accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums — a designation that fewer than 10% of the 2,800 licensed animal exhibitors around the country achieve.

“We are incredibly honored for this recognition,” said Tim Morrow, President and CEO of San Antonio Zoo. “Our staff is unwaveringly dedicated to securing a future for the wildlife here and around the world. Every time someone purchases a ticket or membership, it helps fund our global conservation efforts, educational programs, and zoo improvements.”

Blooloop said the world is facing a biodiversity crisis like never before and that zoos are on the front line working on conservation projects, conducting research and educating visitors.

The San Antonio Zoo contributes nearly one million dollars each year to support wildlife conservation, zoo officials said.

Only one other Texas attraction made Blooloop’s list — the Houston Zoo was ranked No. 9.

