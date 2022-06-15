WATCH: San Antonio Zoo officials urge Congress to pass Recovering America’s Wildlife Act

Take a closer look at the new whooping crane habitat at the San Antonio Zoo

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Zoo officials are joining forces with other environmental and wildlife organizations in Texas to urge Congress to pass the Recovering America’s Wildlife Act.

The Recovering America’s Wildlife Act would deliver nearly $1.5 billion annually to fund state-level wildlife plans intended to help vulnerable species.

On Wednesday, zoo officials will host a press conference to talk about the legislation and the Texas species in decline that would benefit from it. You can watch a livestream of that press conference in this article starting at 10 a.m.

The following people are expected to participate in Wednesday’s press conference:

Danté Fenolio, Ph.D., Vice President, San Antonio Zoo Center for Conservation and Research

Luke Metzger, Executive Director, Environment Texas

Annalisa Peace, Executive Director, Greater Edwards Aquifer Alliance

Meredith Longoria, Deputy Director-Wildlife Division, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department

According to zoo officials, the whooping crane, Texas horned lizard and Kemp’s Ridley sea turtle are some of the 1,300 species with the greatest conservation needs on the Texas wildlife action plan.

