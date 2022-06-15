87º

WATCH: San Antonio Zoo officials urge Congress to pass Recovering America’s Wildlife Act

Recovering America’s Wildlife Act would support species protection

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Tags: San Antonio Zoo, Conservation, Wildlife, Texas Parks & Wildlife Department, Animals
Take a closer look at the new whooping crane habitat at the San Antonio Zoo

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Zoo officials are joining forces with other environmental and wildlife organizations in Texas to urge Congress to pass the Recovering America’s Wildlife Act.

The Recovering America’s Wildlife Act would deliver nearly $1.5 billion annually to fund state-level wildlife plans intended to help vulnerable species.

On Wednesday, zoo officials will host a press conference to talk about the legislation and the Texas species in decline that would benefit from it. You can watch a livestream of that press conference in this article starting at 10 a.m.

The following people are expected to participate in Wednesday’s press conference:

  • Danté Fenolio, Ph.D., Vice President, San Antonio Zoo Center for Conservation and Research
  • Luke Metzger, Executive Director, Environment Texas
  • Annalisa Peace, Executive Director, Greater Edwards Aquifer Alliance
  • Meredith Longoria, Deputy Director-Wildlife Division, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department

According to zoo officials, the whooping crane, Texas horned lizard and Kemp’s Ridley sea turtle are some of the 1,300 species with the greatest conservation needs on the Texas wildlife action plan.

Julie Moreno has worked in local television news for more than 20 years. She came to KSAT as a news producer in 2000. After producing thousands of newscasts, she transitioned to the digital team in 2015. She writes on a wide variety of topics from breaking news to trending stories and manages KSAT’s daily digital content strategy.

