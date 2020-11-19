Do not travel for Thanksgiving, CDC recommends

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending that people stay home and postpone travel plans this Thanksgiving.

“Travel may increase your chance of getting and spreading COVID-19,” CDC officials said.

Coronavirus cases are on the rise across the U.S. and more than 1 million cases were reported to the CDC from across the country in the past week.

Officials with the CDC said celebrating virtually, or with the people you live with, is the safest choice this Thanksgiving.

If you do plan to travel, however, it’s recommended that you check travel restrictions before you leave for your trip, get a flu shot before you travel, always wear a mask in public places and stay at least 6 feet away from anyone you don’t live with.

If you’re still on the fence about traveling, CDC officials say if you can answer “yes” to any of the following questions that you should consider making alternative plans:

Are you, someone in your household, or someone you will be visiting at increased risk for getting very sick from COVID-19?

Are cases high or increasing in your community or your destination?

Are hospitals in your community or your destination overwhelmed with patients who have COVID-19? To find out, check state and local public health department websites

Does your home or destination have requirements or restrictions for travelers? Check state and local requirements before you travel.

During the 14 days before your travel, have you or those you are visiting had close contact with people they don’t live with?

Do your plans include traveling by bus, train, or air which might make staying 6 feet apart difficult?

Are you traveling with people who don’t live with you?

There are options for smaller at-home gatherings in San Antonio. Walmart and Ibotta are offering a deal to get your Thanksgiving meal for free and many restaurants are offering to-go meals.

Related: