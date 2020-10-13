New mental health dispatch program sees 7 mental health calls in first week

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County’s new mental health program, which finds dispatchers on the front line of identifying mental health calls, saw a total of seven calls in its first week of operation.

The program is called the Specialized Multidisciplinary Alternate Response Team, or SMART.

Sarah Hogan, division director for Southwest Texas Crisis Collaborative at Southwest Texas Regional Advisory Council, said two of the calls were dispatched directly from a 911 call. Five were dispatched to a patrol deputy who identified the call to be mental health-related.

Some subjects of the calls were taken to a behavioral health facility for treatment. The others were resolved at the scene.