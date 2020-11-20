City of San Antonio puts up Christmas lights, decorates tree overnight

SAN ANTONIO – It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in San Antonio.

Overnight, the city continued to put up lights and decorate the tree in Travis Park.

This year’s tree is a concolor fir from Northern Michigan near Lake Michigan. It will be decorated with more than 10,000 red, white and blue lights and dozens of handmade decorations, according to a press release from H-E-B.

The preparation is ahead of a virtual tree lighting ceremony that will take place on Nov. 27.

The tree lights will be turned on at 7:20 p.m. that night followed by musical entertainment by Mariachi Las Altenas.

This is the fourth year that the tree will be displayed in Travis Park. For more than three decades before that, it was erected in front of the Alamo each year.

