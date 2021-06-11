Fiesta events for June 19: Chanclas y Cervezas, Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil

SAN ANTONIO – Viva Fiesta! We are finally getting back to San Antonio’s biggest party after a hiatus in 2020. Want to know what’s going on each day? KSAT has you covered in our Fiesta section and in our Things To Do and Fiesta newsletters. Sign up here.
Here’s what’s going on during day three of Fiesta 2021 - it’s the first Saturday of Fiesta so there’s a ton of things to do!
*Please note that some names of events and event descriptions are from the official Fiesta organization.
Here’s the list of events for the third day of Fiesta 2021, on June 19:
- Fiesta Especial Inclusion 5K and Parade - This 5K Race & 1 Mile Dash are inclusive to people with all abilities. This event takes place from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Windcrest City Hall.
- Fiesta Women’s & Co-Ed Soccer Tournament - The tournament helps support efforts to sponsor college and high school soccer teams during their off-season and offer college scholarships to league members. This event takes place from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m at Schertz Soccer Complex.
- Fiesta Castle Hills - This event includes a 5k professionally timed fun run, community parade, a festival with artisan vendors, food and drink booths, children’s games and live music. Fiesta Castle Hills takes place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Castle Hills Commons.
- Mission Reach Flotilla Fiesta - This is a kayaking event open to the public on the San Antonio River. In 2019 the Mission Reach Flotilla Fiesta had over 425 attendees paddle the river. The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mission County Park Trailhead.
- Viva Botanica - Explore 38 acres of nature play fun during this family-friendly, Fiesta event that includes hands-on activities, culinary tastings, and performances. This event takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the San Antonio Botanical Garden.
- Fiesta de los Reyes - Experience daily live entertainment from multiple stages featuring a variety of music from the best in Tejano, Cumbia and Conjunto to rocking cover bands. Guests can also enjoy Fiesta staples such as funnel cakes, agua fresca, turkey legs, fajitas and options from over 30 different food booths. This free event takes place from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. on June 20 at Market Square.
- Fiesta de los Ninos Esports Competition - Ten Texas college esports teams battle it out for scholarship prizes in the biggest Super Smash Brothers Ultimate competition in the state. This event takes place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Port Authority of San Antonio.
- Chaparral Music & Heritage Festival - Award-winning country music star Jack Ingram will perform with special guests Dylan Wheeler, Jon Stork, Kathryn Legendre and more. This family-friendly event takes place from noon to 11 p.m. at Hemisfair.
- This Hallowed Ground: Alamo Plaza Historical Walking Tour - Historians take participants on a tour around important sites that include Alamo Plaza. It’s an educational opportunity for residents, students, and heritage visitors to San Antonio and has been an official Fiesta event since 1988. The tour takes place from noon to 1:30 p.m. at Alamo Plaza.
- Fiesta Kings Cup Polo Party - This is a high-speed polo match benefiting students and veterans who want to ride horses through the San Antonio Foundation for Equine Education. This event takes place from noon to 4 p.m. at Olmos Basin Park.
- Incognito: Fiesta’s Masquerade Dance Dance Dance Party - This masquerade is a Fiesta opportunity for music and mystery as guests don costumes and masks. No DJ’s – only live music from San Antonio’s hottest cumbia and reggae-rooted party bands. A crowning feature of this year’s event is the “Illuminated Bike Parade.” This virtual event takes place from 4 p.m. to midnight.
- Chanclas Y Cervezas - Chanclas y Cervezas is an official Fiesta partnered event and a nod to two of the most iconic south side accessories - a chancla and a beer. 100% of profits from Chanclas y Cervezas goes to Brooks Gives Back. This event takes place from 5 to 10 p.m. at The Greenline.
- Investiture of King Antonio - The investiture of King Antonio is a decades-long tradition first started in 1927. The ceremony includes the crowning of the kind with a plumed hat. The event takes place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Alamo Plaza.
- Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil - This masquerade-themed party includes food, drinks, live entertainment and a silent auction with items from local artists and businesses. The event benefits the only official participating LGBTQ+ non-profit charity of Fiesta. This event takes place from 7 to 11 p.m. at the San Antonio Botanical Garden.
Click here to go back to the 2021 daily Fiesta schedule of events page
Wondering what to wear? Check out the forecast from KSAT’s meteorologists.
Watch Fiesta coverage on KSAT
We are airing live Fiesta coverage on KSAT 12 TV, the KSAT OTT app and on KSAT.com for the following events:
- Fiesta Fiesta – Thursday, June 17 - 8 p.m.
- Fiesta Porch Parade Special – Friday, June 18 - 8 p.m.
- Cavaliers River Parade – Monday, June 21 - 7 p.m.
- SA Live After Party - Monday, June 21 - 9 p.m.
Submit your email below to receive KSAT’s free Things To Do newsletter.