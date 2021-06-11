Fiesta events for June 21: Texas Cavaliers River Parade

SAN ANTONIO – Viva Fiesta! We are finally getting back to San Antonio’s biggest party after a hiatus in 2020. Want to know what’s going on each day? KSAT has you covered in our Fiesta section and in our Things To Do and Fiesta newsletters. Sign up here.

It’s finally time for the Texas Cavaliers River Parade! This unique parade along the San Antonio Riverwalk will be shown on KSAT 12 TV and streamed on the KSAT OTT app and KSAT.com. The SA Live afterparty will take place at Market Square immediately following the parade and will also be available to watch across all KSAT platforms.

*Please note that some names of events and event descriptions are from the official Fiesta organization.

Here’s the list of events for the fifth day of Fiesta 2021, on June 21:

Fiesta de los Reyes at Market Square - Experience daily live entertainment from multiple stages featuring a variety of music from the best in Tejano, Cumbia and Conjunto to rocking cover bands. Guests can also enjoy Fiesta staples such as funnel cakes, agua fresca, turkey legs, fajitas and options from over 30 different food booths. This free event takes place from 10 a.m. to midnight at Market Square.

Texas Cavaliers River Parade - Each year hundreds of thousands of people line the banks of the San Antonio River to view the most unusual parade in America - the Texas Cavaliers River Parade! The parade helps the Cavalier Charitable Foundation Raise Money for Children’s Charities. This event will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. along the San Antonio Riverwalk and will be livestreamed on KSAT.com.

