Fiesta events for June 24: 10th Street River Festival, NIOSA

On the eighth day of Fiesta, an old favorite returns - the 10th Street River Festival at the oldest functional VFW post in Texas.

*Please note that some names of events and event descriptions are from the official Fiesta organization.

Here’s the list of events for the eighth day of Fiesta 2021, on June 24:

Fiesta de los Reyes at Market Square - Experience daily live entertainment from multiple stages featuring a variety of music from the best in Tejano, Cumbia and Conjunto to rocking cover bands. Guests can also enjoy Fiesta staples such as funnel cakes, agua fresca, turkey legs, fajitas and options from over 30 different food booths. This free event takes place from 10 a.m. to midnight at Market Square.

10th Street River Festival - Enjoy Fiesta on the beautiful, historic grounds of the VFW Post 76. With live music being the focus, musical groups will entertain Fiesta revelers with the sounds of Tejano, Oldies, Blues, and Country Western. This event takes place at VFW Post 76, the oldest functioning VFW post in Texas, from noon to midnight.

Fiesta Gartenfest - Celebrate Fiesta German-style in an authentic, family-friendly German beer garden. Munch on German including Bratwurst, Reuben sandwiches, Leberkäse and Bavarian-style soft pretzels and wash it down with one of more than 20 beers on tap including traditional German favorites. This event takes place from 5 p.m. to midnight at Beethoven Halle and Garden.

A Night in Old San Antonio - NIOSA pays homage to the city’s diverse culture with food, music and décor that transforms La Villita Historic Arts Village District into 14 distinct cultural areas for four nights. There are 160+ food, drink and atmosphere booths and nine entertainment stages with continuous live music. NIOSA takes place from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m.

Ford Mariachi Festival - The festival provides student musicians an opportunity to gain experience entertaining large crowds and also boosts the festive atmosphere for Fiesta revelers. The Mariachi Festival features student Mariachis from high schools and local college Mariachi programs. This event takes place from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. along the San Antonio River Walk.

