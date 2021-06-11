Fiesta events for June 26: Fiesta Pooch Parade, Festival de Animales

SAN ANTONIO – Viva Fiesta! We are finally getting back to San Antonio’s biggest party after a hiatus in 2020. Want to know what’s going on each day? KSAT has you covered in our Fiesta section and in our Things To Do and Fiesta newsletters. Sign up here.
It’s here - the last weekend of Fiesta for 2021. There’s still a ton of events going on this weekend though if you’re ready to keep the party going.
*Please note that some names of events and event descriptions are from the official Fiesta organization.
Here’s the list of events for the tenth day of Fiesta 2021, on June 26:
- Fiesta de los Spurs Run - Get out and run at your local park, in your neighborhood, or at school. Event organizers will have promotions for different parks on each side of town with customized run routes. Expect appearances from the Spurs Coyote who may pop up at your local park. This event takes place at multiple locations.
- Circle for Life Motor Rally - This motorcycle ride has more than 100 participants and is meant to raise awareness for organ and tissue donation. Proceeds support the patient fund at University Hospital Transplant Center. This event takes place from 8 to 11 a.m. at Javelina Harley-Davidson.
- United Way Kids Festival - This free festival focuses on fun and safe ways to support early childhood development. The event takes place from 9 a.m. to noon and is a drive-up festival.
- Top Teens Health Choices Conference - This is a virtual event that will take place from 10 a.m. to noon. The event focuses on healthy choice foods, friends social media and bullying as well as teen suicide prevention.
- Fiesta Pooch Parade: This virtual parade will include a costume contest and the top 10 finalists will go to North Park Subaru for a live competition. This event takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Festival de Animales - This event highlights the zoo’s conservation efforts in Latin America and educates guests on the animals native to Latin America. There will be amazing up-close animal encounters and entertainment that highlight the true creative spirit of the region. This event takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 pm.. at the San Antonio Zoo.
- Fiesta de los Reyes at Market Square - Experience daily live entertainment from multiple stages featuring a variety of music from the best in Tejano, Cumbia and Conjunto to rocking cover bands. Guests can also enjoy Fiesta staples such as funnel cakes, agua fresca, turkey legs, fajitas and options from over 30 different food booths. This free event takes place from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. at Market Square.
- Celebrations of Traditions of Pow Wow - This event promotes the traditions and culture of the American Indian and provides an opportunity to participate, practice, teach and exchange tribal traditions among all tribes. The event takes place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Mission County Park.
- 10th Street River Festival - Enjoy Fiesta on the beautiful, historic grounds of the VFW Post 76. With live music being the focus, musical groups will entertain Fiesta revelers with the sounds of Tejano, Oldies, Blues, and Country Western. This event takes place at VFW Post 76, the oldest functioning VFW post in Texas, from noon to midnight.
Click here to go back to the 2021 daily Fiesta schedule of events page
Wondering what to wear? Check out the forecast from KSAT’s meteorologists.
Watch Fiesta coverage on KSAT
We are airing live Fiesta coverage on KSAT 12 TV, the KSAT OTT app and on KSAT.com for the following events:
- Fiesta Fiesta – Thursday, June 17 - 8 p.m.
- Fiesta Porch Parade Special – Friday, June 18 - 8 p.m.
- Cavaliers River Parade – Monday, June 21 - 7 p.m.
- SA Live After Party - Monday, June 21 - 9 p.m.
Submit your email below to receive KSAT’s free Things To Do newsletter.