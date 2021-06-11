Fiesta events for June 22: Ford Mariachi Festival, NIOSA

A Mariachi band performs during the Fiesta Mariachi Festival along the River Walk in downtown San Antonio, Wednesday, April 25, 2012.

It’s finally time, once again, for one of Fiesta’s most beloved events - a Night in Old San Antonio. Sometimes referred to as NIOSA, this four-night festival started as a harvest festival in 1936, according to NIOSA.org.

*Please note that some names of events and event descriptions are from the official Fiesta organization.

Here’s the list of events for the sixth day of Fiesta 2021, on June 22:

The First Tee Invitational - This is the inaugural year for the First Tee Invitational Fiesta event. The event takes place from 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Canyon Springs Golf Club.

Fiesta de los Reyes at Market Square - Experience daily live entertainment from multiple stages featuring a variety of music from the best in Tejano, Cumbia and Conjunto to rocking cover bands. Guests can also enjoy Fiesta staples such as funnel cakes, agua fresca, turkey legs, fajitas and options from over 30 different food booths. This free event takes place from 10 a.m. to midnight at Market Square.

Fiesta Tech Trek - With the second-largest concentration of cybersecurity jobs in the U.S., San Antonio is a leader in cybersecurity innovation, education, and training. Hundreds of participants will take a virtual trek through the Houston Street tech district and connect with growing startups, technologies, and tech companies that call San Antonio home. This virtual event takes place from 3 to 5 p.m.

A Night in Old San Antonio - NIOSA pays homage to the city’s diverse culture with food, music and décor that transforms La Villita Historic Arts Village District into 14 distinct cultural areas for four nights. There are 160+ food, drink and atmosphere booths and nine entertainment stages with continuous live music. NIOSA takes place from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m.

Ford Mariachi Festival - The festival provides student musicians an opportunity to gain experience entertaining large crowds and also boosts the festive atmosphere for Fiesta revelers. The Mariachi Festival features student Mariachis from high schools and local college Mariachi programs. This event takes place from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. along the San Antonio River Walk.

