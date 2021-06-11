Fiesta events for June 18: Fiesta Porch Parade, Fiesta de los Reyes, Crown the King!

SAN ANTONIO – Viva Fiesta! We are finally getting back to San Antonio’s biggest party after a hiatus in 2020. Want to know what’s going on each day? KSAT has you covered in our Fiesta section and in our Things To Do and Fiesta newsletters. Sign up here.

Here’s what’s going on during day two of Fiesta 2021 - there are some big events coming up, including the Fiesta Porch Parade special, which will feature performances by major musical acts including the Black Eyed Peas, Ava Max and AJR.

*Please note that some names of events and event descriptions are from the official Fiesta organization.

Here’s the list of events for the second day of Fiesta 2021, on June 18:

Fiesta de los Reyes - Experience daily live entertainment from multiple stages featuring a variety of music from the best in Tejano, Cumbia and Conjunto to rocking cover bands. Guests can also enjoy Fiesta staples such as funnel cakes, agua fresca, turkey legs, fajitas and options from over 30 different food booths. This free event takes place from 10 a.m. to midnight at Market Square.

Crown the King! Public Crowning of Rey Feo - Enjoy an evening of free Fiesta fun for the entire family with the crowning of the 72nd Rey Feo Thomas Aguillon! There will be mariachis, Folklorico dancers and a chance to meet members of the royal court. This event takes place from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. at Main Plaza.

Rey Feo Crown Celebration & Reception - After the public crowning of Rey Feo 72, Thomas Aguillon, members of the Consejo and special guests will follow the King to celebrate. There will be live music, great food and spirits. Event is expected to sell out. This event takes place from 7 p.m. to midnight at Market Square.

Fiesta Porch Parade - The first hour of the Porch Parade will feature tons of information about Fiesta’s history including traditions that date back hundreds of years. Also during the first hour, Ava Max will perform her hit song “Kings and Queens” as KSAT spotlights all the kings and queens who will rule Fiesta for 2021. During the second hour of the special, Black Eyed Peas, Ozuna and J. Rey Soul will perform their hit “Mamacita!” and brothers Adam, Jack and Ryan, better known as “AJR” will perform their hit “Bang.”

