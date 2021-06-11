Fiesta events for June 17: Fiesta Fiesta, Taste of the Republic

SAN ANTONIO – Viva Fiesta! We are finally getting back to San Antonio’s biggest party after a hiatus in 2020. Want to know what’s going on each day? KSAT has you covered in our Fiesta section and in our Things To Do and Fiesta newsletters. Sign up here.

Thursday is the first day of Fiesta in 2021. You can watch the official kickoff party, Fiesta Fiesta, on KSAT 12 and KSAT.com at 8 p.m.

*Please note that some names of events and event descriptions are from the official Fiesta organization.

Here’s the list of events for the first day of Fiesta 2021, on June 17:

The First Tee Invitational - This is the inaugural year for the First Tee Invitational Fiesta event. The event takes place from 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Canyon Springs Golf Club.

Fiesta Fiesta - Enjoy live music, barter for Fiesta medals, lounge with your family in a kid-friendly atmosphere, shop locally made arts and crafts and taste creations from San Antonio’s culinary talents all under the shade of San Antonio’s skyline. The event takes place from 4-10 p.m. at Hemisfair.

Taste of the Republic - For the fourth year, Taste of the Republic helps to kick off Fiesta with a culinary event highlighting the cuisine of Texas. The event is in partnership with, and is a fundraiser for, Fiesta San Antonio, South Central Texas’s biggest charitable event. The event takes place from 5-9 p.m. at Marriott Plaza.

