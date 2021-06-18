South Side community advocate and 2 Latina youth authors honored by Texas Legislature

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a new local- and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses.

On Friday, May 28, Latina publisher and Southside San Antonio community advocate April Monterrosa was honored by the 87th Texas Legislature for her achievements as a civic leader and as founder of Live From The Southside Magazine, a KSAT partner.

Authored by South Side state Rep. Elizabeth “Liz” Campos, House Resolution 86 mentions several contributions made to the local community by Monterrosa, including her effort “to be a positive role model and a source of encouragement to others,” creating a group “to empower, support, and educate women in an environment of mutual respect and acceptance” and promoting literacy among young people.

When asked about her reasons for basing an entire magazine on a specific part of San Antonio, Monterrosa replied:

“I was born, raised, and live on the Southside of San Antonio. It seemed only natural to become an ambassador for the richness of community you can find here in this very special area of San Antonio. As a photographer and author, the medium of a magazine seemed the perfect way to do it.”

Monterrosa is widely known by local news and radio outlets as the Latina with her finger on the pulse of San Antonio’s South Side. Some of the projects she is currently involved in, in addition to publishing a monthly magazine and mentoring other women and girls, include:

Founder of the Wonderfully Wise Women group, which seeks to empower, support, and educate women in an environment of mutual respect and acceptance

Promoting literacy as the founder and president of the Scooby Van of San Antonio’s Southside chapter

Volunteer Tourism Ambassador for the City of San Antonio

Member of Brooks Gives Back, Mitchell Lake Audubon Center, & the Palo Alto College Cosmetology boards

Director of communications for the Miss Plus San Antonio pageant

Also honored, in a separate but similar resolution, were two elementary school-aged Latinas Bella Julianna Cortez and Arianna “Ruby” Cortez. Mentored by Monterrosa, these young entrepreneurs have together built a successful craft and accessory business in the South Side area of San Antonio.

In addition to running their business, these young ladies have also made great individual personal accomplishments. Bella has authored a book, Crafty Cortez Sisters: The Story, and contributes to Live From the Southside Magazine, while Ruby competed in the Little Miss SATX pageant and currently holds the title of Little Miss SATX 2021.

This article initially appeared on Live from the Southside.

