Two beauty queens from South Side represent Texas at national pageant

Janeskha Solis, Miss Texas Plus America 2021-2022, and Melissa Torres, Mrs. Texas Plus America 2021-2022. Images courtesy of Janeskha Solis and Melissa Torres.

Texas represent! And, that’s exactly what these two beauty queens from the South Side of San Antonio did at the nationally recognized Miss Plus America pageant in Louisville, Kentucky.

Janeskha Solis, Miss Texas Plus America 2021-2022, chose to represent H-E-B partners for her state costume category at the Miss Plus America pageant.

“Our H-E-B partners have literally been our saving grace and unspoken heroes of these crazy times we’ve been living in,” states Solis in one of her social media posts. “If it weren’t for these partners, we wouldn’t have what we need to survive day in and day out. I’m here to tell y’all that we see you, we appreciate you and today I represent Texas, in Louisville, KY! No store does more, I love you H-E-B.”

Janeskha Solis, Miss Texas Plus America 2021-2022, represented H-E-B partners for her state costume category at the Miss Plus America pageant competition in Louisville, Kentucky. Images courtesy of Janeskha Solis. (Live From the Southside Magazine)

Melissa Torres, Mrs. Texas Plus America 2021-2022, also paid tribute to her favorite icon for her talent performance look: Tejano legend Selena Quintanilla-Perez.

Torres also performed the Selena song “No me queda más.”

“My optionals performance! Due to technical difficulties, my music faded in and out and I lost the timing. I’m still super proud of this performance! ANYTHING FOR SELENAS”, Melissa shares.

Melissa Torres, Mrs. Texas Plus America 2021-2022, paid tribute to Selena at the Miss Plus America pageant competition in Louisville, Kentucky. Images courtesy of Melissa Torres. (Live From the Southside Magazine)

Bring home the crown, ladies! Your South Side San Antonio “familia” is rooting for you!

The Miss Plus America pageant is a Christian organization, committed to plus-size women. They believe that all women are beautiful, inside and out, and deserve a chance to promote those causes closest to her hearts with a title worthy of her representation. The Miss Plus America pageant system is an organization devoted to celebrating the essence of the full-figured woman and giving her an avenue in which to pursue recognition for those causes.

