Two food truck parks are coming to the South Side of San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a new local- and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses.

Not one, but two new food truck parks are coming to the South Side of San Antonio and we are super excited about it!

Food truck parks are permanent food truck centers, often with seating, restrooms and live music, and have been popping up from coast to coast but, there has never been one on the South Side of San Antonio.

Advocates of food truck parks say they can revitalize neighborhoods, bringing business to little-visited areas and offering dining options where there once were few. Since trucks have much lower start-up costs than brick-and-mortar restaurants, they are a way for new chefs and food truck owners to establish themselves in the community.

Ad

The South Side community will have two locations to choose from and showcase some of the city’s most well-known food trucks.

The Ya Tu Sabe Food Truck Park is scheduled to have a soft opening in November. Owners and entrepreneurs Yaneth Vazquez, Arturo Chavarria and James Lopez joined forces to give their fellow food truck business owners more opportunities to grow their businesses and connect with more customers.

Ya Tu Sabe is located at 9426 S. Presa St.

For more information on Ya Tu Sabe, contact Arturo Chavarria at 210-833-1052.

Ya Tu Sabe is located at 9426 S. Presa St. (Live From the Southside Magazine)

If you grew up in the South San Antonio Independent School District, then you’re sure to remember the Zamora Batting Cages located at 1120 Gillette. What was once a place where many athletes practiced for their big games, the area will soon be converted into a food truck park.

La Esquina Food Truck Park owner Chris Gonzales mentioned a soft opening sometime this month.

Ad

For more information on La Esquina Food Truck Park, contact Chris Gonzales at 210-459-3621.

La Esquina Food Truck Park on Gillette. (Live From the Southside Magazine)

What are some of your favorite food trucks? What cuisine types would you like to come to the Southside?

This article initially appeared on Live from the Southside.

Do you know of someone or something on the South Side that deserves some news coverage? Let us know in the prompt below.

Read more content by Live From The South Side Magazine: