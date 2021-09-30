The 4th annual Fideo Loco Festival is coming to the South Side

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a new local- and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses.

Are you loco for fideo loco? The fourth annual Fideo Loco Festival is excited to bring this year’s event to the South Side on Nov. 6 from noon-4 p.m. at Farwest San Antonio at 2502 Pleasanton Road.

Come out to the event to try fideo loco dishes from locals and restaurants across the city and vote for your favorite.

Tickets are on sale now, and general admission is $15 online and $20 at the door.

General admission tickets include entrance into the event at noon, unlimited fideo samples, a token to vote for your favorite for people’s choice (first 100 tickets sold online only), and access to local market vendors, music and a bar all day.

Tickets can be purchased online or on the day of the event. The online ticket or paper ticket should be available upon entrance.

Kids 12 and under can get in for free, but no sampling will be included.

To keep the costs low, all ticket sales are final, and this event is rain or shine.

Parking will be available for first-come, first-served. We always suggest using Uber, Lyft or city transportation if you plan on enjoying alcoholic beverages.

Anyone who wishes to apply for a cook-off team can apply here, and anyone looking for market vendor space can apply here.

Interested in reaching an engaged audience of food lovers and influencers across multiple platforms? For more information, sponsorship details, and/or media inquiries, contact livefromthesouthside@gmail.com.

About the Fideo Loco Festival & Cook-Off

The Fideo Loco Festival & Cook-Off was founded by Roxanne Gonzales-Quintero. Her mission was to celebrate the delicious fideo dish that the Latino community grew up on.

This article initially appeared on Live from the Southside.

