Burger Showdown 2.0 at South Side restaurant will feature top San Antonio chefs

Homegrown Chef is hosting Burger Showdown 2.0 on Saturday, Oct. 9 from 5-8 p.m. at Brooster’s Backyard Icehouse at 815 Pleasanton Road.

The community fundraising event, in its second year, will feature some of the best chefs from San Antonio to compete. Besides top chefs and gourmet sliders, Homegrown Chef’s Edward Villarreal will also be making his fresh French fries.

Homegrown Chef's Burger Showdown 2.0 is slated for Oct. 9. (Live From the Southside Magazine)

The outdoor event will allow you to enjoy a one-night burger feast. It’s an audience-voted competition, so your vote has excellent value for every chef as it helps decide the winner of the contest. The winner will receive a cash prize and trophy.

Cereal Killer Sweets, who is famous for their creativity, will also be in attendance and provide their special cookies for the event.

Here is the list of the competitors:

Diana Anderson of JD’s Chili Parlor

Robert Cantu of the Thompson San Antonio Riverwalk/The Moon’s Daughters

Adrian Cruz of Ghost Kitchens SA and Gunslingers

Joseph Thadeus Martinez of Tributary-Modern Texas Cuisine

Joseph Perez of The Esquire Tavern

Ricardo Ramirez of The San Antonio Country Club

Toby Soto of Humo of San Antonio

Ceasar Zepeda of Sangria on the Burg and Alamo Biscuit Company

Additional information

All the funds will help provide fresh vegetables and fruits to San Antonio families and industrial folks in need. It is supported by the Big Fresh Market Box program of the Big State Produce Co. industry. For more information, reach out to homegrownchefsa@gmail.com.

Tickets

VIP tickets are $75 a person and allow you to enter the competition 30 minutes before it begins; there are only 25 VIP tickets available.

Every VIP ticket has one drink ticket and a certificate for a Big Fresh Market Box containing fresh produce.

General admission starts at $55. Click here for more information on tickets.

Sponsors

The sponsors for Burger Showdown by Homegrown Chef are Brooster’s Backyard Icehouse, Big State Produce, Unifresh and Live From the Southside.

