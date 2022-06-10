Couple serves South Side youth with their sports program Texas Revolution

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a new local- and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses.

Gabriel and Stephanie Mora were both born and raised on the South Side of San Antonio and currently reside there. Today they run the Texas Revolution Youth Sports.

We had a chance to talk to them about this dynamic youth program for kids ages 3-14 years old on the South Side.

Gabriel and Stephanie are high school sweethearts that have been together for 21 years. In 2019, they started Texas Revolution Youth Football and Cheer, as well as Texas Revolution Youth Basketball.

The inspiration for these programs came from their beloved sister Patricia Mora who passed away from cancer. The couple also owns Lil Pookies Childcare, Broski’s BBQ and Catering, and 365 Custom Design and Apparel.

When asked if it’s been easy running all of these businesses, they said:

“The pandemic was a struggle for all our businesses. Texas Revolution had to close for the season due to the city’s requirements. We started back up in fall of 2021 and had an awesome season with three of our four teams making it into playoffs, our cheerleaders who all took grand champs and won several division category banners.”

Gabriel and Stephanie Mora started the Texas Revolution youth sports program in 2019. (Live from the Southside)

“The daycare center was able to stay open but with a lot of restrictions and precautions to avoid everyone getting sick. We went from 89 kids enrolled to 19 kids in a matter of weeks, we are one of the very few child care centers that survived the pandemic and have successfully been able to stay open and continue business till the present day.”

Gabriel said, “Through good faith and family support we have been able to continue to successfully run all of our businesses.”

Being around youth sports all their lives, Gabriel and Stephanie learned the ins and outs and what they envisioned for Texas Revolution.

Texas Revolution was built from the ground up, and they had support from family and friends. What sets them apart from other programs is their expectation from the parents and athletes.

Their motto is: “We look good, we feel good, we play good.”

They will be holding a fundraising event on June 11 at Mission County Park.

During the pandemic, helmets and shoulder pads were in a constant shortage. Parents had to go from store to store, some even ordering online, and couldn’t find anything. Their goal is to raise enough money to pre-purchase helmets and shoulder pads in advance for their upcoming fall season.

Their advice is: if you have a dream, fulfill it.

They love that they’re able to provide business to the South Side of San Antonio for the youth. You can find them on Facebook if you are looking for more program information. Grab your tickets to their event, here.

