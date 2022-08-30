SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a new local- and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses.

The first-ever San Antonio Country Music Festival is coming to the South Side! The musical event will be emceed by Justin McClure of JAM Broadcasting 103.7 The Buck, a family-owned radio broadcast company station in Kerrville. The company also has four stations that cover the Texas Hill Country area.

The all-day event is on Saturday, Oct. 22, at Colt’s Sports Park at 11056 Applewhite Road. Purchase your $15 pre-sale tickets here or pay $20 at the door the day of the event. Kids 12 and under are free. There will also be local vendors, food trucks, and activities for everyone to enjoy. Bring your friends and family!

With the growth of the country music scene in and around the state of Texas, San Antonio is one of the premier cities that produces many talented singers, songwriters and musicians. San Antonio has been known to be the Tejano capital of the world, and for many years the city has continued to host numerous festivals, events and gatherings for this genre of music.

The mission of the San Antonio Country Music Festival is to help bring the country music community together to showcase their musical talents and support music classes in local high schools. A portion of the festival’s proceeds will be donated this year to the McCollum High School music department to ensure that music students continue to have the best opportunities available.

About Mario Moreno Music

Country music singer/songwriter Mario Moreno was born and raised on the South Side of San Antonio and is a graduate of McCollum High School, Class of 1996.

Coming from a musical family, Mario started singing at the age of 9 with his influences stemming from his father, Mario Moreno Sr. Growing up on the South Side, he was also influenced by watching fellow McCollum alumni, Emilio Navaira and Ram Herrera, and other big names like Merle Haggard, Waylon Jennings, and of course George Strait.

Starting his band in 2010, he’s performed in and around the South Texas region, including the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo and the Y100 Morning Show. Staying true to country roots and a love for writing his own songs led him to record a few of his own.

Mario’s music career includes recording five original songs “Set Me Free,” “One Last Take,” “It’s Your Love,” “Just Friends,” and “Never to Be Found,” which climbed to No. 38 on the Texas Country Radio Music charts. His new single “Loving You” was recorded and produced at Stone Creek Sound Studios by Grammy-nominated producer Mack Damon.

This article initially appeared on Live from the Southside.

