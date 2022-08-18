First-ever Latin Leadership and Personal Development Global Summit features two speakers from the South Side

The Latin Leadership and Personal Development Global Summit is headed to San Antonio on Sept. 3.

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a new local- and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses.

The first-ever Latin Leadership and Personal Development Global Summit is headed to Texas, visiting five cities and San Antonio is the second on the tour list.

“LatinTalks” is a series of conversations where local leaders share their answers and solutions to challenges they once faced.

The free event will feature a hand-selected list of San Antonio leaders with an interest in pushing the local community forward. Two of the four San Antonians chosen for the panel were born and raised on the South Side of San Antonio.

One of them is Ray Altamirano M.D., known as the “doctor of the people” and founder of Casa Salud Family Medicine Clinic.

Casa Salud is a primary care clinic for uninsured undocumented people on the South Side of San Antonio.

He’s the son of two immigrant workers from Coahuila, Mexico, and a first-generation American. After graduating as valedictorian in 1998 from Harlandale High School, he attended Texas A&M University and then attended medical school in Guadalajara.

He moved back to San Antonio in 2011 and fulfilled his dream of serving the same community that raised him on his own terms.

“My greatest accomplishment is being a father to my five children”, he said.

The other speaker is April Monterrosa, the first Latina to own a publication that highlights the South Side of San Antonio. Monterrosa was listed as an influential Latina in San Antonio by KSAT 12 News and was honored by the 87th Texas Legislature for her achievements as a civic leader and community advocate.

She has a passion for giving back to her community and serves as a board member on the San Antonio Water System’s Community Experience Committee, VIDA Arts Council, the Palo Alto College Cosmetology Committee, the San Antonio District 4 Small Business Committee, Brooks Give Back, and the San Antonio Women’s Business Center.

She also serves as the director of Community Development for The Pink Berets and the vice-chair for Mitchell Lake Audubon Center.

“Growing up in the South San Antonio Independent School District, purchasing the home I grew up in to stay in my community, and all that has come with the launch of the publication has led me here. What an honor,” Monterrosa said about the “LatinTalks” opportunity.

The free event is committed to identifying, inspiring, educating, transforming and empowering personal development leaders in the Latin community.

Hosted by international entrepreneur/speaker Peter O. Estévez and entrepreneur/life coach Celina Belizán, the live three-hour event invites audiences worldwide to join the movement in motion, propel themselves into new lives, and inspire the next generation of Latinos.

The event takes place from 9 a.m.-noon on Sept. 3 at the Hilton Palacio del Rio, 200 S. Alamo St. Click here to RSVP.

The Latin Leadership and Personal Development Global Summit is headed to San Antonio on Sept. 3. (Live from the Southside)

This article initially appeared on Live from the Southside.

