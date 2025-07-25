How to score a classic Whataburger for 75 cents for chains’ diamond anniversary

Whataburger fans can celebrate the food chain’s 75th anniversary by snagging a classic burger for less than a buck on National Whataburger Day.

SAN ANTONIO – Ready to bite into a deal?

On Aug. 8, Whataburger Rewards members can enjoy a classic Whataburger for just 75 cents, according to a news release.

The deal will only be available online and through the Whataburger app from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The offer is limited to one redemption per rewards account.

The anniversary celebration will continue with the release of the second collection of the limited-edition Whataburger Commemorative Cups.

The new 32-ounce cups will debut starting Aug. 5, with additional designs to follow in the weeks ahead.

