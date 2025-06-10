2 new Whataburger locations to break ground next year

Whataburger is getting two new locations in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Two new Whataburgers are set to break ground by next year, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR).

One location will be at the 6300 block of Old Pearsall Road, while the other will be at the 10400 block of Shaenfield Road.

Both locations will include sit-in dining and drive-thru service.

The Old Pearsall Road location is scheduled to break ground in February 2023 and is expected to be completed by June 2026.

Meanwhile, the Shaenfield Road location is slated to break ground in October of this year and is expected to finish construction by May 2026, according to the TLDR.

No opening date has been set for the locations as of this writing.