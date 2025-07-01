Whataburger to offer lemonade & prickly pear drink for summer

The first new drink in the lineup is the Prickly Pear Raspberry Whatafresher, which blends lemon and raspberry with a hint of prickly pear.

SAN ANTONIO – Whataburger is celebrating its 75th anniversary with a new line of summer beverages.

Fans can enjoy a premium, craft Whatafreshers drink starting Tuesday.

The first new drink in the lineup is the Prickly Pear Raspberry Whatafresher, which blends lemon and raspberry with a hint of prickly pear.

The drink is available for $3.69 (16 oz) or $3.99 (20 oz) at participating locations.

“Whatafreshers are artfully blended to deliver a full sensory experience – bold ingredients, radiant colors, and cooling revitalization all in one cup,” said Debbie Stroud, president and chief executive officer of Whataburger. “The Prickly Pear Raspberry Whatafresher is a standout addition to our crave-worthy beverage lineup and another step in our exciting story of menu innovation.”

Whataburger is also taking its first dive into craft lemonade, which is also available at participating restaurants.

More Whatafresher flavors will be coming in the future, the popular food chain said.

