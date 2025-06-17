Skip to main content
Food

Free Whataburger: Chain to give away breakfast in Spurs collaboration

Customers can get a free Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit the morning of June 25

Joseph Sweeney, News Intern

Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit Whatameal (Nicole Truly, Whataburger)

Whataburger will celebrate the 2025 NBA Draft by giving away free breakfast.

In collaboration with the San Antonio Spurs, customers can get a free Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit from 7-11 a.m. on June 25.

The promotion is available while supplies last at the following locations:

San Antonio:

  • 18303 W Interstate 10, 78257
  • 1118 Roosevelt Ave, 78210
  • 516 W Cypress St, 78212
  • 3130 Broadway St, 78209

Austin:

  • 6205 N Lamar Blvd, 78752
  • 2800 Guadalupe St, 78705
  • 9300 S Interstate 35 Bldg H, 78748
  • 1700 E Oltorf St, 78741

The Spurs have the No. 2 draft pick and are expected to select Rutgers guard Dylan Harper.

This is the third year in a row the Spurs have had a top-five lottery pick. The last two selections, Stephon Castle and Victor Wembanyama, went on to win the NBA Rookie of the Year Award.

The Silver & Black also have the No. 14 draft pick this season.

