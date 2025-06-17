Free Whataburger: Chain to give away breakfast in Spurs collaboration

Whataburger will celebrate the 2025 NBA Draft by giving away free breakfast.
In collaboration with the San Antonio Spurs, customers can get a free Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit from 7-11 a.m. on June 25.
The promotion is available while supplies last at the following locations:
San Antonio:
- 18303 W Interstate 10, 78257
- 1118 Roosevelt Ave, 78210
- 516 W Cypress St, 78212
- 3130 Broadway St, 78209
Austin:
- 6205 N Lamar Blvd, 78752
- 2800 Guadalupe St, 78705
- 9300 S Interstate 35 Bldg H, 78748
- 1700 E Oltorf St, 78741
Whatacollab 🤝— San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) June 16, 2025
Start off Draft day with a HBCB on the us!@Whataburger | #Sponsored pic.twitter.com/d11fK5hL4l
The Spurs have the No. 2 draft pick and are expected to select Rutgers guard Dylan Harper.
This is the third year in a row the Spurs have had a top-five lottery pick. The last two selections, Stephon Castle and Victor Wembanyama, went on to win the NBA Rookie of the Year Award.
The Silver & Black also have the No. 14 draft pick this season.
