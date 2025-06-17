Free Whataburger: Chain to give away breakfast in Spurs collaboration

Whataburger will celebrate the 2025 NBA Draft by giving away free breakfast.

In collaboration with the San Antonio Spurs, customers can get a free Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit from 7-11 a.m. on June 25.

Recommended Videos

The promotion is available while supplies last at the following locations:

San Antonio:

18303 W Interstate 10, 78257

1118 Roosevelt Ave, 78210

516 W Cypress St, 78212

3130 Broadway St, 78209

Austin:

6205 N Lamar Blvd, 78752

2800 Guadalupe St, 78705

9300 S Interstate 35 Bldg H, 78748

1700 E Oltorf St, 78741

Whatacollab 🤝



Start off Draft day with a HBCB on the us!@Whataburger | #Sponsored pic.twitter.com/d11fK5hL4l — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) June 16, 2025

The Spurs have the No. 2 draft pick and are expected to select Rutgers guard Dylan Harper.

This is the third year in a row the Spurs have had a top-five lottery pick. The last two selections, Stephon Castle and Victor Wembanyama, went on to win the NBA Rookie of the Year Award.

The Silver & Black also have the No. 14 draft pick this season.

Read also: