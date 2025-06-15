Kevin Durant prefers San Antonio Spurs or Houston Rockets for long-term commitment, report says

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant warms up before the NBA All-Star basketball game Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vsquez)

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant is on an expiring $54.7 million contract for the upcoming NBA season, and the Phoenix Suns are widely expected to trade the 36-year-old future Hall of Famer soon.

The Athletic reported that Durant prefers to play for the San Antonio Spurs or the Houston Rockets.

Recommended Videos

ESPN’s Shams Charania noted that the Miami Heat, Spurs, and Rockets are three teams he would commit to long-term.

However, it remains to be seen how much influence Durant will have on where he lands, as Phoenix is looking to make the best deal for its franchise.

The Spurs have the assets to pursue him, but NBA insider Jake Fischer wrote on “The Stein Line” that the Suns are not enamored with the players San Antonio has made available. It is believed the Spurs are only willing to discuss veterans like Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson and Harrison Barnes.

If the Spurs add Durant, who turns 37 at the end of September, he would join a roster of young players.

The Spurs currently hold the second pick in the 2025 NBA Draft and are expected to select Rutgers guard Dylan Harper.

It is the third year in a row the Spurs have had a top-five lottery pick. The last two selections, Stephon Castle and Victor Wembanyama, went on to win the NBA Rookie of the Year Award.

The NBA Draft is scheduled for June 25.

Read also: