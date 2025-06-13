Spurs’ Managing Partner Peter J. Holt discusses new arena downtown during interview with KSAT

SAN ANTONIO – The Spurs aim to relocate from the Frost Bank Center to a new arena in downtown San Antonio.

The new arena would be the centerpiece of a transformation at the heart of San Antonio.

The move and changes come with a hefty price tag.

Until recently, the Spurs organization had remained quiet on the possible move.

KSAT’s RJ Marquez sat down with Spurs Managing Partner Peter J. Holt to talk about the relocation.

Holt also shared his thoughts on seeing Gregg Popovich move away from the Spurs’ bench, ushering in a new era with head coach Mitch Johnson.

KSAT Sports Now aired some of that interview Thursday night. More of it will be available beginning Monday morning on Good Morning San Antonio.