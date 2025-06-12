Spurs’ Jeremy Sochan connects with fans at Southwest Elixirs, talks offseason and trade rumors

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan turned a quiet morning at Southwest Elixirs, his go-to juice shop in downtown San Antonio, into a heartwarming fan affair.

The 22-year-old announced a surprise appearance and juice giveaway on social media the night before and less than 24 hours later, fans were lined up for photos, autographs and a chance to meet the third-year Spur.

Sochan’s effort to connect with Spurs fans comes on the heels of his summer traveling through Spain, England and the Philippines.

Sochan isn’t done traveling for the offseason yet, but he’s not ready to commit to Victor Wembanyama’s 10-day stay at a Shaolin temple.

Wembanyama was recently pictured with a shaved head at the Shaolin Temple, which welcomes visitors who wish to study Chan meditation, Shaolin Kung Fu and traditional Chinese medicine.

“That’s a crazy thing,” said Sochan. “I remember him telling me. I was with him at his house. He told me the whole thing. I think it’s super cool. I think he’s going to grow and learn a lot about himself and the culture.”

While Sochan and Wembanyama escape overseas, trade rumors, including links to Kevin Durant, have stirred speculation about Sochan’s future, but the fans at Southwest Elixirs made it clear they want him to stay.

Sochan, unfazed, had kept his focus tight.

“Everyone wants to come here, I think that’s a good thing,” he said of the rumors. “We try as players not to look into it too much. You do hear stuff, and I think it just shows the excitement around San Antonio and our organization. I think we’re all ready for what happens next and we’re excited.”

“I try not to look at it. To me, it’s important to be in the present, and the present right now is I’m here in San Antonio.”

Earlier in the offseason, Sochan was spotted sharpening his game, particularly his jump shot, at Clark High School.

Sochan shared that he’s focusing on improving his shot to make quicker decisions and smoother rotations.

“Making it more fluid, quicker, smoother, rotation-wise too,” he said. “There are a lot of different little things that go into it.”

These adjustments aim to build on his 11.6 points and 6.4 rebounds per game last season.

As the last autographs were signed and fans sipped their free juices, Sochan’s appearance at Southwest Elixirs highlighted his role as a player and community figure.