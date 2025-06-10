Chris Paul reflects on future in basketball, hints at move closer to Los Angeles for family

San Antonio Spurs' Chris Paul runs upcourt during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)

Point guard Chris Paul may be one and done with the San Antonio Spurs.

The 20-year veteran recently said that he wants to play closer to where his family lives in Los Angeles.

During his appearance on the “Pat McAfee Show” on Thursday, Paul said, “I still love to play basketball and I’m in the gym every day. My decision is about my family more than anything.”

This has fans wondering if Paul is considering retirement or if he’s hoping to play in Los Angeles with the Lakers or the Clippers.

Back in July 2024, Paul signed a one-year deal with the Spurs, and his veteran leadership really paid off for the Silver and Black.

His guidance for Victor Wembanyama and a young team overall was a rousing success.

He’s part of the reason why the Spurs went 34-48, improving by 12 wins compared to the season before. Along with Harrison Barnes, Paul was able to teach the younger Spurs how to play better when games were on the line.

Paul, who played in all 82 regular-season games for the first time since the 2014-15 season when he was with the Clippers, averaged 8.8 points and 7.4 assists per game for the Spurs.

