Photo shows Victor Wembanyama with shaved head at Shaolin Temple

FILE - San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama sits on the bench during an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings in Sacramento, Calif, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn, File)

A photo circulating on social media shows San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama has been busy this offseason.

On Thursday, the Spurs shared that Wembanyama was exploring China. In the video, he said he was “having an amazing time” while he visited the Great Wall of China.

Recommended Videos

In an X post, the 7-foot-3 basketball phenom allegedly shaved his head while visiting the Shaolin Temple in China.

Spurs Fam ，Wemby is going into the 10 days closed door training at Shaolin Temple. Let's not disturb him，Maybe no news from him for the next ten days!😆 pic.twitter.com/XtTcz9ESlV — EnmingHuang (@SpursGDP) June 8, 2025

Several people have also shared that Wembanyama allegedly dined with monks during his time there.

The 21-year-old was diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder in February, which caused him to miss the remainder of the season.

The Spurs said they discovered his condition after he returned from NBA All-Star weekend festivities in San Francisco earlier this year.

Recently, Wembanyama surprised a San Antonio teenager who was shooting hoops alone on the North Side when he walked up and asked if he could join in.

It’s unclear why Wembanyama was in the North Side neighborhood, but the two took a selfie together before he left.

Read also: