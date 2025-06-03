A San Antonio teen was shooting hoops by himself. Then Wemby stopped by to play H.O.R.S.E.

SAN ANTONIO – Miller Borushko was shooting hoops by himself at his North Side neighborhood basketball court when he got incredibly lucky. Spurs star Victor Webanyama walked up and asked if he could join in.

“He walked up and asked my name. I said, ‘I’m Miller.’ And he was like, ‘I’m Victor,” Miller told KSAT. “I tried to stay chill about it.”

Then Wembanyama asked Miller if he wanted to play a game of H.O.R.S.E., which was captured on a neighborhood surveillance camera.

“Wemby won,” laughed Miller. “He won on a left-handed three-pointer.”

To Miller’s credit, he said he earned an H and an O in the game.

“He could have easily just dunked and won the game, but he didn’t do that,” Miller added. “He just wanted to have fun.”

Miller said he believes Wembanyama, who was accompanied by a young woman, wanted to do something kind for someone else by stopping by the court.

“That’s what I think because he didn’t have a ball with him, so I don’t think he was planning on playing,” Miller said.

No word on why Wembanyama was in the neighborhood.

Eventually, a crowd gathered around the 7-foot-3 basketball phenom, and Wembanyama left soon after, said Miller.

The two took a selfie, and Wemby was on his way.

“I still don’t think I’ve actually completely comprehended how crazy it is,” Miller said. “I got really lucky.”

