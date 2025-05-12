San Antonio will select No. 2, No. 14 in 2025 NBA Draft

(Darren Abate, Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

San Antonio Spurs acting head coach Mitch Johnson, right, speaks with Spurs players Victor Wembanyama (1) and Stephon Castle (5) during the second half of their NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)

SAN ANTONIO – The ping pong balls have spoken: San Antonio will have the No. 2 and the No. 14 picks in June’s NBA Draft.

The announcement was made during the NBA’s 41st annual Draft Lottery reveal on Monday night in Chicago.

San Antonio is not the only team with a lottery pick among the top four picks.

Dallas, which will pick No. 1 overall, won the draft lottery for the first time.

The Philadelphia 76ers will pick third, and the Charlotte Hornets will have the fourth overall pick.

The selection order for picks five through 13 is Utah, Washington, New Orleans, Brooklyn, Toronto, Houston, Portland, Chicago and Atlanta.

The Spurs are the only team in the NBA with two lottery picks in next month’s draft.

San Antonio had the eighth-best odds for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery. According to the NBA, the Spurs’ chances were:

6% chance at the No. 1 pick

6.5% chance at the No. 2 pick

7.1% chance at the No. 3 pick

7.8% chance at the No. 4 pick

26.3% total chance of landing a top-four pick

San Antonio has a storied history of striking it rich in the Draft Lottery, landing the No. 1 pick in 1987 (David Robinson), 1997 (Tim Duncan) and 2023 (Victor Wembanyama).

In 2024, the Spurs moved from fifth to fourth to draft Castle.

Since 1987, the Spurs have stayed put or improved their expected slot in all of their eight lottery appearances, giving fans reason to hope for another leap.

The Spurs finished the 2024-25 regular season with a 34-48 record, the eighth-worst in the NBA.

The Spurs’ lottery position was significantly influenced by Wembanyama’s deep vein thrombosis diagnosis, which sidelined the 7-foot-3 superstar after the All-Star break.

Before his diagnosis, Wembanyama accounted for 21.5% of the Spurs’ points (24.3 per game), 24.4% of their rebounds (11 per game), and a staggering 58.5% of their blocks (3.8 per game).

However, San Antonio’s late-season surge — going 22-21 over the final 43 games — kept them from falling further, leaving them in a middle ground: too talented to tank outright, but not strong enough for a play-in push.

Beyond their selection, the Spurs also hold an unprotected first-round pick (No. 14 overall) from the Atlanta Hawks, acquired in the 2022 Dejounte Murray trade.

The Hawks, with a 36-46 record, finished with the 14th-worst record, giving them a slim 0.7% chance at the No. 1 pick and a 3.8% chance at a top-four selection.

Elite prospects in the 2025 NBA Draft

The 2025 NBA Draft is considered one of the deepest in recent memory, with top prospects like Duke’s Cooper Flagg, Rutgers’ Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper, and Baylor’s VJ Edgecombe headlining a class with great potential.

For the Spurs, who are on the tail end of rebuilding around Wembanyama and newly acquired All-Star guard De’Aaron Fox, the lottery could be pivotal.

A top-four pick could land a game-changer like Flagg, a 6-foot-9 forward with elite two-way potential, or Bailey, a 6-foot-10 wing known for his shot-making.

Even at No. 8, a prospect like Illinois’ point guard/shooting guard Kasparas Jakucionis, who hails from Lithuania, could be an investment for the future.

The Hawks’ pick at No. 14 offers a chance to snag a high-upside player to address long-term needs for perimeter shooting and frontcourt versatility.

Whether they jump into the top four or stay at No. 8 and No. 14, San Antonio is poised to add talent that could propel them toward the playoffs in 2025-26.

The lottery draft begins at 6 p.m. on Monday. The 2025 NBA Draft will begin at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 25, live on KSAT 12.

