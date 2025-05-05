‘I want to thank you’: Spurs’ Gregg Popovich addresses fans, appoints new head coach Mitch Johnson

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Spurs’ Gregg Popovich appointed Mitch Johnson as the team’s new head coach on Monday.

In his first press conference since suffering a mild stroke in November 2024, Popovich spoke on his tenure as head coach of the Spurs for 29 seasons and his decision to step down from the role.

“I want to thank you after 25 to 30 years,” Popovich said. “I can never express the gratitude I have for so many people caring for our organization and sending me thoughts and prayers.”

“Since I’ve had this stroke, things are getting better, but it’s not good enough for the plan we have ahead.”

On Friday, the Spurs announced that Johnson, who served as interim coach, would become the team’s head coach — a decision that Popovich supports.

“We have to have someone in charge who is fully capable of giving their very best,” he said.

“Mitch Johnson will be the guy that forges our future, and I’ll do the best I can to help that.”

Popovich will continue his work with the Spurs organization as the team’s president of basketball operations, a new role that he embraced with a custom-made T-shirt.

“I’m no longer a coach, I’m El Jefe,” Popovich said as he revealed his shirt that read “Señor Popovich President of Basketball Ops” on the back.

The winningest coach in NBA history was joined at the podium by Spurs greats Tim Duncan and Manu Ginobili in the address that welcomed a new chapter for the team.

“We won’t win every game, we’ll try to, but we will do it with class,” Popovich said.

