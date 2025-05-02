Gregg Popovich will no longer coach Spurs, transitioning to president of basketball operations role

SAN ANTONIO – Gregg Popovich, the head coach of the San Antonio Spurs, will no longer be their head coach, the team confirmed in a statement.

In a statement, the Spurs said Popovich will become the team’s newest president of basketball operations.

ESPN NBA reporter Shams Charania first reported the news on Friday morning.

According to Charania, assistant coach Mitch Johnson — who served as the Spurs’ interim head coach in 2024-25 — will reportedly be named the team’s new head coach.

“While my love and passion for the game remain, I’ve decided it’s time to step away as head coach,” Popovich said in a statement provided by the team. “I’m forever grateful to the wonderful players, coaches, staff and fans who allowed me to serve them as the Spurs head coach and am excited for the opportunity to continue to support the organization, community and city that are so meaningful to me.”

The team also released a statement from Spurs governor Peter J. Holt.

“Coach Pop’s extraordinary impact on our family, San Antonio, the Spurs and the game of basketball is profound,” Holt said in the statement. “His accolades and awards don’t do justice to the impact he has had on so many people. He is truly one-of-one as a person, leader and coach. Our entire family, alongside fans from across the globe, are grateful for his remarkable 29-year run as the head coach of the San Antonio Spurs.”

Popovich’s transition to the Spurs front office caps a six-month period when the franchise was without its longtime head coach.

Popovich, 76, suffered a mild stroke on Nov. 2, 2024, just before the Spurs were preparing to host the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Frost Bank Center.

At that point in the season, Popovich coached the team’s first five games of the 2024-25 regular season before Johnson stepped in as interim head coach.

The Spurs announced Popovich’s diagnosis on Nov. 13, 2024.

On Feb. 27, Popovich and the Spurs announced that he would not return to coach the team for the remainder of the 2024-25 season.

”I will continue to focus on my health with the hope that I can return to coaching in the future," Popovich said in a statement released by the team on Feb. 27.

After a 2-3 start, Johnson finished the final 77 regular-season games with a 32-45 record (34-48 overall).

Background

Popovich’s career in San Antonio has been record-setting. Pop spent 29 seasons on the sideline for the Silver and Black, making him the only coach in NBA history to spend more than 25 years with one franchise, one of eight to do that in all major U.S. sports leagues. He is the winningest head coach in NBA history, has more road wins than any other NBA head coach, has led the Spurs to five NBA titles, and has even coached the U.S. men’s basketball team to a gold medal.

Along with former point guard Tony Parker, Pop was inducted into the Naismith Hall of Fame in 2023, joining other Spurs greats Tim Duncan, David Robinson, and George Gervin, just to name a few. Pop was born in East Chicago, Indiana, and after high school, received an appointment to the United States Air Force Academy. While he was there, he played basketball for four years, serving as the team captain his senior season and leading the team in scoring that year.

In 1979, Pop was named head coach at Pomona-Pitzer in California, where he would spend eight seasons, leading the team to its first conference championship in nearly 70 years and a berth in the NCAA Division III basketball tournament. In 1988, Pop made the move to the NBA and his first stint with the Spurs, serving as an assistant coach under head coach Larry Brown. He spent four seasons with the team before leaving to join Don Nelson’s staff in Golden State.

In 1994, Pop would return to San Antonio after being named general manager and vice president of basketball operations. He took over as head coach midway through the 1996-97 season. Off the court, Pop helped create the Spurs Youth Basketball League, which is celebrating 35 years this season. He’s also been involved with the San Antonio Food Bank and the Innocence Project.

Popovich has also been vocal on political issues, voicing his opposition to the Trump administration, calling on lawmakers to tackle gun violence, and advocating for women, even naming Becky Hammon to his coaching staff in 2014, making her the first woman to be on an NBA coaching staff.

