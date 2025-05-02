Mitch Johnson will take over as Spurs head coach as Gregg Popovich steps down

San Antonio Spurs acting head coach Mitch Johnson yells to his players during the first half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)

SAN ANTONIO – Mitch Johnson, who served as the San Antonio Spurs’ interim head coach in 2024-25, is now the head coach of the Silver and Black.

The Spurs confirmed the head coaching change in a Friday afternoon news release.

ESPN’s Shams Charania first reported that Johnson earned the title as Gregg Popovich’s successor, as the long-term coach stepped down.

ESPN also reported the Popovich news on Friday morning.

Johnson will become the 19th head coach in Spurs history, the team said. The terms of Johnson’s new contract were not disclosed.

“I am truly grateful and honored to receive this incredible opportunity,” Johnson said in a statement released by the Spurs. “I am thankful for Coach Pop, RC, Brian and Peter trusting me to carry on our culture, and I promise to give this responsibility everything I have to make Spurs fans proud.”

“We are thrilled for Mitch Johnson to be our next head coach,” Spurs governor Peter Holt said in a statement. “Throughout his decade in the organization, we have seen that Mitch has the right values, poise and potential to lead us into the future.”

Johnson began his tenure as an assistant coach with the Austin Spurs, the organization’s G League affiliate, in 2016. He spent the last six seasons as an assistant on Popovich’s coaching staff.

Popovich, 76, suffered a mild stroke on Nov. 2, 2024, just before the Spurs were preparing to host the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Frost Bank Center.

At that point in the season, Popovich coached the team’s first five games of the 2024-25 regular season.

Johnson, who used to be an assistant coach, stepped in as interim coach.

The Spurs announced Popovich’s diagnosis on Nov. 13, 2024.

On Feb. 27, Popovich and the Spurs announced that he would not return to coach the team for the remainder of the 2024-25 season.

”I will continue to focus on my health with the hope that I can return to coaching in the future," Popovich said in a statement released by the team on Feb. 27.

After a 2-3 start, Johnson finished the final 77 regular-season games with a 32-45 record (34-48 overall).

Background

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich, center, claps during the basketball team's parade and celebration of their fifth NBA Championship, Wednesday, June 18, 2014, in San Antonio. The Spurs defeated the Miami Heat for the title. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Popovich’s career in San Antonio has been record-setting. Pop spent 29 seasons on the sideline for the Silver and Black, making him the only coach in NBA history to spend more than 25 years with one franchise, one of eight to do that in all major U.S. sports leagues. He is the winningest head coach in NBA history, has more road wins than any other NBA head coach, has led the Spurs to five NBA titles, and has even coached the U.S. men’s basketball team to a gold medal.

U.S. players put a gold medal on each coach Gregg Popovich during the men's basketball medal ceremony at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Along with former point guard Tony Parker, Pop was inducted into the Naismith Hall of Fame in 2023, joining other Spurs greats Tim Duncan, David Robinson, and George Gervin, just to name a few. Pop was born in East Chicago, Indiana, and after high school, received an appointment to the United States Air Force Academy. While he was there, he played basketball for four years, serving as the team captain his senior season and leading the team in scoring that year.

San Antonio Spurs coach Greg Popovich, left, chats with his center Tim Duncan during a visit to the U.S. Olympic practice at the Orlando Magic training facility in Orlando, Fla., Thursday, July 8, 1999. (AP Photo/Peter Cosgrove) (AP1999)

In 1979, Pop was named head coach at Pomona-Pitzer in California, where he would spend eight seasons, leading the team to its first conference championship in nearly 70 years and a berth in the NCAA Division III basketball tournament. In 1988, Pop made the move to the NBA and his first stint with the Spurs, serving as an assistant coach under head coach Larry Brown. He spent four seasons with the team before leaving to join Don Nelson’s staff in Golden State.

In 1994, Pop would return to San Antonio after being named general manager and vice president of basketball operations. He took over as head coach midway through the 1996-97 season. Off the court, Pop helped create the Spurs Youth Basketball League, which is celebrating 35 years this season. He’s also been involved with the San Antonio Food Bank and the Innocence Project.

Popovich has also been vocal on political issues, voicing his opposition to the Trump administration, calling on lawmakers to tackle gun violence, and advocating for women, even naming Becky Hammon to his coaching staff in 2014, making her the first woman to be on an NBA coaching staff.

San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon talks to Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich, right, on the court during a timeout in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers, Saturday, Feb. 6, 2016, in San Antonio. San Antonio won 106-102. (AP Photo/Darren Abate) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

