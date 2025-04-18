San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich suffers medical incident at restaurant, reports say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich experienced at least his second medical incident in the last six months, according to multiple reports.

Popovich, 76, reportedly suffered the incident at a restaurant on Tuesday night, ESPN NBA reporter Shams Charania posted to X on Friday afternoon.

In the ESPN report, Charania said Popovich is “now home, stable and doing fine.”

San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich had a medical incident at a restaurant on Tuesday night and he is now home, stable and doing fine. Popovich had a mild stroke in November and missed the rest of the season. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 18, 2025

TMZ reported Friday that Popovich allegedly “fainted” on Tuesday night. The website also shared video of a man the outlet identified as Popovich being placed onto a stretcher and loaded into an ambulance.

KSAT reached out to the Spurs on Friday, but a spokesperson declined to comment.

A San Antonio Fire Department spokesperson told KSAT that the agency couldn’t confirm whether they transported Popovich to the hospital on Tuesday night.

However, they did confirm that a crew responded to the Ruth’s Chris on Jones Maltsberger around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a man around 80 who fainted at a table.

The man was transported to the hospital as a precaution.

A Google Maps view of the location appears to line up with the video published by TMZ that reportedly shows Popovich being loaded into an SAFD ambulance.

BACKGROUND

Popovich, the five-time NBA champion coach who has led the Spurs for the majority of the last 29 NBA seasons, suffered a stroke on Nov. 2, 2024, just before the Spurs were preparing to host the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Frost Bank Center.

At that point in the season, Popovich coached the team’s first five games of the 2024-25 regular season. Assistant coach Mitch Johnson stepped in as interim coach.

On Feb. 27, Popovich and the Spurs announced that he would not return to coach the team for the remainder of the 2024-25 season.

”I will continue to focus on my health with the hope that I can return to coaching in the future," Popovich said in a statement released by the team on Feb. 27.

After a 2-3 start, Johnson finished the final 77 regular season games with a 32-45 record (34-48 overall).

