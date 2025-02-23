Spurs coach Gregg Popovich not expected to return this season, future uncertain, ESPN says

(Rick Egan, Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Spurs Hall of Fame coach Gregg Popovich is not expected to return for the remainder of the season, according to ESPN.

League sources also told ESPN the 76-year-old coach’s future with the team remains uncertain as he recovers from a mild stroke he suffered in November 2024.

San Antonio Spurs' Hall of Fame coach Gregg Popovich is not expected to return this season, and his future is uncertain as he recovers from a mild stroke suffered in November, league sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/EekHlDa8NI — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 23, 2025

The incident occurred on Nov. 2, 2024, at the Frost Bank Center, the same day the Spurs hosted the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Spurs general manager Brian Wright addressed Popovich’s diagnosis during a pregame news conference before their game against the Washington Wizards.

The Spurs said Popovich had started a rehabilitation program and was expected to make a full recovery.

