Victor Wembanyama will miss the rest of the 2024-25 regular season, team says

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs announced that their franchise cornerstone will miss the rest of the 2024-25 regular season.

Victor Wembanyama — the 21-year-old, second-year NBA wunderkind — was diagnosed with “deep vein thrombosis” in his right shoulder, the team said on Thursday morning.

The Spurs said they discovered the injury after Wembanyama returned to Texas following NBA All-Star Game in San Francisco, his first All-Star appearance as a NBA player.

ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania described his Wembanyama’s shoulder injury as “a form of a blood clot.”

Victor Wembanyama has a form of a blood clot in the right shoulder. He is out for the season. The Spurs believe this is an isolated condition. https://t.co/AEP8Way0Zb — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 20, 2025

ESPN reported Wednesday night that Wembanyama — who is averaging 24.3 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.8 blocks and 3.7 assists in 46 starts this season — was listed as “doubtful” for Thursday night’s game against Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns in Austin, Texas due to a previously undisclosed “illness.”

The Spurs (23-29) enter the second “half” of the NBA’s regular season with more wins than each of the last two seasons.

