Victor Wembanyama garners praise from Stephen Curry, other NBA stars after first All-Star game appearance

SAN FRANCISCO – Fellow NBA All-Stars are praising Victor Wembanyama after his first appearance in the All-Star Game.

Golden State Warriors shooting guard Stephen Curry says that at 7-foot-3, everything Wembanyama does is unique.

Curry, an 11-time All-Star, is impressed with how Wembanyama played in the All-Star Game.

“He took it seriously. He was playing hard,” Curry said. “He was showing his unique skill set all across the board. It was very similar to Giannis a couple of years ago when he was dunking everything and sprinting up and down the floor. You make the game what you want it, and everybody has a choice to do that.”

Wembanyama is expected to anchor the NBA for many years to come, and Curry is comfortable knowing that.

“I like it being in the hands of guys like Wemby who all talk the right talk, and show up the right way and understand what this is about,” Curry said.

Minnesota Timberwolves young star Anthony Edwards, who decided not to play in the All-Star Game at the last minute due to a groin issue, is all about Wembanyama’s win-first attitude.

On Saturday at NBA All-Star Media Day, Wembanyama told reporters he’s not taking part in All-Star Weekend to make friends. He’s playing to win.

“Yeah. He did everything he said he was going to do, and I love it,” Edwards said. “I’m a big fan of Wemby’s. I love the fact that he’s trying to bring the excitement back. You know, and he’s the face of the league, so if he does it, we ain’t got no choice but to follow him.”

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was Wembanyama’s teammate Sunday during All-Star action, and he saw firsthand that Wembanyama was playing to win and not to mess around.

“Yes, competitive, smart, like an interesting guy,” Gilgeous-Alexander told reporters. “I heard he goes to bed at 9:00. I heard he reads a lot. That’s cool. It’s rare to see from a guy so young. Interesting guy.”

The NBA All-Star Game is loaded with talented basketball players, but Wembanyama stands out due to his size and ability on the court. He’s as tall as a center but can run the court and handle the ball like a guard.

Boston Celtics All-Star Jayson Tatum is all about Wembanyama leading the NBA into the future.

“Yeah, I think he’s an unbelievable player with unbelievable potential,” Tatum said. “I think myself and everybody is excited to see kind of how far he takes it.”

Since Wembanyama was dubbed an “alien” by LeBron James, many expect him to take it out of this world.