Stephon Castle, Victor Wembanyama recount time at NBA All-Star weekend

San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle reacts after dunking during the slam dunk contest at the NBA basketball All-Star Saturday night festivities Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vsquez)

SAN FRANCISCO – NBA All-Star 2025 has come and gone, and you can tell that the Spurs' two young All-Stars, Victor Wembanyama and Stephon Castle, had a great time.

On Sunday night, Castle played in the second semifinal with Candace’s Rising Stars, but they failed to advance.

Recommended Videos

During the postgame, KSAT 12 Sports asked Castle to sum up his first All-Star Game experience.

“It was cool. I mean, just the experience to be out there,” Castle said. “You know, it was fun for sure. It was a successful weekend. I got to participate in events on all three days. So, I mean, as a rookie, I feel like that was definitely a successful weekend for me.”

Playing for Chuck’s Global Stars, Wembanyama advanced to the final but came up short, falling to Shaq’s OGs. Still, Wembanyama had a good time playing alongside some of the best in the world.

“It was better than I expected,” Wembanyama told KSAT 12 Sports. “That format, 40 points, I think it worked out really well. There was, and it felt like there were, high stakes to the games, you know, of course the effort is inconsistent, but it was better than expected in that format. I think it worked pretty well.”

Castle is the first player to participate in all three days of NBA All-Star Weekend since Blake Griffin in 2011. He left his mark on All-Star Weekend, and Wembanyama loved it.

“I heard he performed well, on the court and also off the court with a lot of media and appearances,” Wembanyama said. “I’m really proud of him. And, as I was saying in French, I was nervous before he went up for a dunk contest. I find that I’m more nervous when it’s about others on the court. I’m never nervous before a game, but when it’s my family or my friends, it’s different.”

Wembanyama and Castle will rest a bit before returning to the NBA season’s grind. The Spurs will next play back-to-back games in Austin on Feb. 20 and 21 before resuming the Rodeo Road Trip.